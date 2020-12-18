Abu Dhabi T10: Mohammad Amir roped in by Pune Devils for 2021 edition

Mohammad Amir to play in Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Amir will represent Pune Devils in the tournament.

Ever since Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir bid farewell to Test cricket, he is busy playing in different T20 leagues around the world. Now, he is set to play in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The left-armer will represent Pune Devils in the next edition of the tournament. Devils were known as Karnataka Tuskers last year.

The news concerning Amir’s participation in the T10 competition was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the T10 league on Wednesday.

🔊 "It's another wicket for Mohammad Amir!!" 🔊 Pune Devils have signed Pakistan paceman @iamamirofficial for the #AbuDhabiT10! 🇵🇰 Hands up if you're excited to see him in action at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙋‍♂️#InAbuDhabi #SportInAbuDhabi #T10Cricket #PuneDevils pic.twitter.com/bNuoRlZaMv

— T10 League (@T10League) December 16, 2020

Amir was recently seen in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 where he played for the Galle Gladiators. Amir performed exceptionally well and guided his side to the LPL 2020 final where they eventually finished as runners up after losing to Jaffna Stallions by 53 runs.With 11 wickets in 10 matches, Amir finished as the fifth leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Not to mention, the 28-year-old has an experience of playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in the past as he has represented Maratha Arabians in the tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 league will start in January 2021

The T10 league was originally scheduled to get underway from November 18, but it had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be staged from January 28 to February 6, 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will feature eight teams that participated in the third edition of the competition last year. These teams are Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Pune Devils.

Shaji-Ul-Mulk, founder and chairman, T10 Sports Management, expressed the excitement regarding the upcoming season.

“We are thrilled that our team owners have decided to return for another season of Abu Dhabi T10. This multi-year commitment illustrates the confidence the team owners have in the fast-paced ten-over format,” said Mulk as quoted by The New Indian Express.

“Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy & Development Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event,” he added.