Shoaib Malik powers Jaffna Stallions to inaugural LPL title win

Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik (Pic Source: Lanka Premier League)

  • Jaffna Stallions wins the LPL 2020 title by defeating Galle Gladiators in the final.

  • Shoaib Malik was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show.

Jaffna Stallions defeated Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 to lift the trophy.


Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik, with his all-round performance, guided the Thisara Perera-led side to win the inaugural LPL tile.

After opting to bat first, the Stallions posted 188/6 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs. Captain Perera scored 39 off just 14 balls and provided a much-needed momentum to his team. While Malik scored a 35-ball 46, Dhananjaya de Silva contributed with 33 off just 20 balls.


In reply, Gladiators’ skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa hammered 40 off 17 and Azam Khan smashed a quickfire 36 to breathe life into the chase but it was short-lived. After Khan’s dismissal, Gladiators hobbled to 135-9 with the result beyond doubt long before Malik (2/13) delivered the last ball of the match.

Brief Scores:

Jaffna Stallions 188/6 (20) [Shoaib Malik 46 (35), Thisara Perera 39 not out (14); Dhananjaya Lakshan 3/36] beat Galle Gladiators 135/9 (20) [Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40 (17), Azam Khan 36 (17); Shoaib Malik 2/13] by 53 runs.

Awards winners:

  • Man of the Final – Shoaib Malik (Jaffna Stallions)
  • Emerging Player of the Tournament – Dhananjaya Lakshan (Galle Gladiators)
  • Player of the Tournament – Wanindu Hasaranga (Jaffna Stallions)
  • Fair Play Award – Dambulla Viiking

