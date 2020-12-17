Shoaib Malik powers Jaffna Stallions to inaugural LPL title win

Jaffna Stallions wins the LPL 2020 title by defeating Galle Gladiators in the final.

Shoaib Malik was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show.

Jaffna Stallions defeated Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 to lift the trophy.

Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik, with his all-round performance, guided the Thisara Perera-led side to win the inaugural LPL tile.

After opting to bat first, the Stallions posted 188/6 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs. Captain Perera scored 39 off just 14 balls and provided a much-needed momentum to his team. While Malik scored a 35-ball 46, Dhananjaya de Silva contributed with 33 off just 20 balls.

In reply, Gladiators’ skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa hammered 40 off 17 and Azam Khan smashed a quickfire 36 to breathe life into the chase but it was short-lived. After Khan’s dismissal, Gladiators hobbled to 135-9 with the result beyond doubt long before Malik (2/13) delivered the last ball of the match.

Congratulations @jaffnalpl @JaffnaStallions. I love to see as champions in 2020. And also love to my favourite team and my favourite players as champions. No more words to say ❤️💯 #OnlyJaffna #Champions #LPL2020Final @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/nmrnNmNSoz — Shan ishara (@Shaxishara) December 17, 2020



Congratulations @jaffnalpl 👊 absolutely fantastic. This win will make a massive impact not only in cricket but for us as a nation. 👍 kudos to franchise owners and management.. @LPLT20 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) December 16, 2020



Congratulations to the inaugural LPL champions @jaffnalpl @PereraThisara . Huge props to the @OfficialSLC for organizing a successful LPL at such a difficult time. Also many thanks for the security and medical authorities for their cooperation and support. #LPL2020Final — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) December 16, 2020



CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations @jaffnalpl on winning the inaugural @LPLT20 finals 🏆 Outstanding team effort right throughout the tournament. They showed so much passion, commitment and hunger to win games. Well done and congratulations once again! #LPLFinals #LPL2020 #SriLanka 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/KKq6LkSco8 — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) December 16, 2020

Congratulations @JaffnaStallions and weldone to @GalleGladiator too on a great tournament. credit to everyone involved who made #LPL a possibility amid the pandemic.we cricketers are truly grateful for this opportunity 🙏🏻 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) December 16, 2020

Brief Scores:

Jaffna Stallions 188/6 (20) [Shoaib Malik 46 (35), Thisara Perera 39 not out (14); Dhananjaya Lakshan 3/36] beat Galle Gladiators 135/9 (20) [Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40 (17), Azam Khan 36 (17); Shoaib Malik 2/13] by 53 runs.

Awards winners: