AUS v IND: Cameron Green ruled out of Aussie T20I squad, replacement announced

Australia have released Cameron Green for the red-ball warmup games against India.

Aaron Finch's participation in the upcoming T20Is is also doubtful.

Australia have confirmed the release of young all-rounder Cameron Green from the T20I squad as he would be playing in the red-ball warmup games ahead of the first Test against India.

In place of Green, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been added to the Aussie squad for the remaining two T20Is, scheduled to be held in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the hosts are still sweating on the fitness of their captain Aaron Finch, who suffered a hip injury in the first T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday (December 4).

After his side’s 11-run defeat to the hands of India, Finch revealed that his injury has got ‘progressively worse’ and thus he is not sure of his participation in the final two T20Is.

Cricket Australia have not yet announced a replacement for Finch, but, according to cricket.com.au, either Matthew Wade or Moises Henriques will lead the team in Finch’s absence.

Both the first Australia A vs India warmup match and the second T20I will begin on Sunday (December 6).

Australia’s revised T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.

Australia A squad: Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland.