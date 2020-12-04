AUS vs IND – WATCH: Hardik Pandya takes a stunning catch to dismiss Aaron Finch

Hardik Pandya pulled off a sensational catch in the deep to send Aaron Finch back to the dug-out.

India take 1-0 lead in the three-match series by defeating Australia by 11 runs.

In the first T20I of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra, the tourists’ leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up in the first wicket in the second innings despite not being named in the playing XI.

It is worth mentioning that Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute after the latter was hit on the helmet during the last over of India’s innings.

Jadeja’s unbeaten 44 off 23 balls guided the Men in Blue to 161 for 7.

Chahal, who was introduced into the attack in the eighth over, sent back Aaron Finch (35). The inform Australian skipper lost his wicket in an attempt to go after his IPL teammate. While Chahal bowled a disciplined line and length to Finch, an extra-ordinary catch from Hardik Pandya left commentators and Canberra crowd in awe.

Here’s the video:

What a catch from Pandya and it's the substitute Chahal with the big wicket! 😮 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1DTMwZ5z4t

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

Steve Smith followed Finch soon after for 12, falling to another catch in the deep, this time Samson put on a full-length at long-on.

When the dangerous Glenn Maxwell departed off T Natarajan’s bowling, Australia were struggling at 75 for three in 11 overs.

None of the remaining Australian batsmen was able to connect the ball well, and wickets fell at regular intervals to hand India the 11-run win.

The two teams will next meet at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday and Tuesday (December 8).