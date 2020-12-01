AUS v IND: KL Rahul jokes on David Warner’s injury; fans come up with mixed reactions

Posted On
KL Rahul, David Warner (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • David Warner suffered a groin injury while fielding during the second ODI against India.

  • The southpaw has been ruled out of the third ODI and the upcoming T20I series.

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been ruled out of the limited-overs fixtures against India due to a groin injury. He will miss the last ODI and upcoming three-match T20I series.


Warner was forced to limp out of the second ODI against India after sustaining a groin injury while fielding as Australia sealed the three-match series.

In the press conference after India’s defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), KL Rahul had a smile on his face, which indicated he was speaking in jest, as he reflected on Warner’s injury.


“We don’t know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team,” Rahul had said in the virtual presser.

Rahul’s remarks on Warner’s injury has invited sharp criticism on social media with some fans pointing out the former’s choice of words. Fans called the Indian vice-captain as ‘despicable’, who lacks ‘the spirit of sportsmanship.’

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rahul’s comments:

Meanwhile, Western Australian batsman D’Arcy Short, who last played a T20I in February 2019, has replaced injured Warner in the T20I squad.

The leading run-scorer in Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 and 2018-19, Short has been brought into the squad as a like-for-like replacement of Warner.

CATEGORY: KL Rahul

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.