AUS v IND: KL Rahul jokes on David Warner’s injury; fans come up with mixed reactions

David Warner suffered a groin injury while fielding during the second ODI against India.

The southpaw has been ruled out of the third ODI and the upcoming T20I series.

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been ruled out of the limited-overs fixtures against India due to a groin injury. He will miss the last ODI and upcoming three-match T20I series.

Warner was forced to limp out of the second ODI against India after sustaining a groin injury while fielding as Australia sealed the three-match series.

In the press conference after India’s defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), KL Rahul had a smile on his face, which indicated he was speaking in jest, as he reflected on Warner’s injury.

“We don’t know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team,” Rahul had said in the virtual presser.

KL Rahul wouldn't mind David Warner being injured for a long time 😅#AUSvIND



Rahul’s remarks on Warner’s injury has invited sharp criticism on social media with some fans pointing out the former’s choice of words. Fans called the Indian vice-captain as ‘despicable’, who lacks ‘the spirit of sportsmanship.’

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rahul’s comments:

Where is the sportsmanship gone? So you expect winning for yeam India only if Warner gets injured? @klrahul11

And KL Rahul is a sportsman. He is wishing David Warner remains injured for a long time.

Where's the sportsman spirit?

Despicable! https://t.co/wzuBMlNpAd

Relax guys, KL Rahul was just joking!

Relax guys, KL Rahul was just joking!

We all know that the IPL has brought the Indians and Australians closer and we saw how Chahal & KL were having a fun moment with Finch and Warner It's all in good humour. Why stir up a freakin controversy?

I think Indian vc needs have a better taste in humour

I mean it's an injury, how can someone even mock on it

I think Indian vc needs have a better taste in humour

I mean it's an injury, how can someone even mock on it

Play well instead of giving these kinda statements

This is like shaming our country bowlers… We should not laugh and instead feel ashamed that a single player has dominated us so badly… Anyway let's see what we can do in remaining 4 white ball matches..#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #KLRahul

Geez, Rahul's was just a tongue-in-cheek comment. If anything, he was crediting Warner for the kind of player he is. Take it light.

Not good even if it was for humour… we need to raise our game to match the Aussies and not wish them injuries so that their game drops to our current level..

Meanwhile, Western Australian batsman D’Arcy Short, who last played a T20I in February 2019, has replaced injured Warner in the T20I squad.

The leading run-scorer in Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 and 2018-19, Short has been brought into the squad as a like-for-like replacement of Warner.