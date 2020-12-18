AUS vs IND, 1st Test: WATCH – Virat Kohli takes a screamer to send back Cameron Green

Virat Kohli exhibited outstanding fielding on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia.

India managed to restrict Australia at 191 in their first innings.

On a day when the Indian fielders were at the receiving end for dropping easy catches, skipper Virat Kohli took an absolute stunner to dismiss debutant Cameron Green.

It all happened in the 41st over of the Australian innings bowled by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The right-armer went for a short delivery which was rightly pulled by Green. However, the ball went near Kohli, who had placed himself at mid-wicket.

The Indian captain dived full stretch to his right and grabbed an absolute screamer. The red-leather was going quickly wide of Kohli, but he managed to put his hands under the ball on time and completed a phenomenal catch.

Here is the video:

Cameron Green's debut innings was stopped short by an absolute classic from Virat Kohli – and the Indian captain enjoyed it a lot! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/krXXaZI1at — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020



India restrict Australia at 191

Indian bowlers showed an excellent display on the second day of the ongoing Adelaide Test. Ashwin was the most successful bowler for the visitors. The offie bagged the maximum of four wickets in the match, including the big one of Steve Smith. He finished with impressive figures of 18-3-55-4.

Apart from the Tamil Nadu spinner, fast bowler Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah earned two scalps to bundle out Australia for 191.

Australian captain Tim Paine was the leading run-scorer for the hosts. The 36-year-old remained unbeaten on 73 off 99 deliveries. He smashed 10 boundaries during his inspirational knock.

Apart from Paine, young Aussie star Marnus Labuschagne also shined with the bat. The 26-year-old played a valuable inning of 47 runs from 119 balls.