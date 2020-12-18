AUS vs IND: WATCH – Ravichandran Ashwin removes Steve Smith with a beauty on Day 2

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith for 1 run in the first innings.

India were bundled out for 244 in their first innings.

On Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between Australia and India, the hosts received a major blow when their premier batsman Steve Smith was outdone by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 1 run.

It all happened on the final ball of the 27th over of Australia’s first innings when Smith was caught on the crease as Ashwin’s superb delivery opened up in his defence. The red-leather carried a thick edge and flew straight to slip, where Ajinkya Rahane did the rest and completed the catch.

Here is the video:

Ravi Ashwin is a master of subtle variation – good enough for steve smith – #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b08nl2sFqQ — simon hughes (@theanalyst) December 18, 2020

Ashwin strikes twice to trouble Australia

Ashwin continued his momentum after sending Smith back into the pavilion. In the 35th over of the innings, the off-spinner bowled a bit slower delivery to Travis Head. The left-handed batsman tried working it through the on-side, anticipating the drift on the ball, but it straightened and took the leading edge back to Ashwin for a simple caught and bowled.

Straight back to Ashwin for a simple catch 😳 Travis Head goes cheaply and Australia in strife #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bOG0GSbQL6

— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

Earlier, Aussie quicks cleaned up India’s tail in quick time, with the visitors adding just 11 to their overnight score.

Mitchell Starc finished with figures of 4-53, while Pat Cummins bagged 3 for 48. As a result, India were bowled out for 244.

However, when the home team came to bat, not everything went in their favour. New-look openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade were adjudged leg before wicket by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne was dropped for as many as three times by Indian fielders. After the end of 38 overs, Australia have posted 71/4 with Labuschagne batting on 42 and Cameron Green on 5.