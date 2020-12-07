AUS vs IND: AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli’s “ridiculous shot” at the SCG

Virat Kohli hit a marvellous shot against Australia in second T20I.

Virat Kohli-led India clinched the three-match T20 international series against Australia on Sunday with one game to spare. All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 42 propelled the tourists to chase down a competitive target of 195 runs with six wickets in hand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday night.

This was India’s 10th straight win in T20Is away from home.

Captain Kohli also made a valuable contribution of 40 from 24 balls. His knock was laced with two fours and as many sixes. One among them was a scoop shot which came of Andrew Tye’s bowling in the 15th over of the second innings.

To guide the ball into the stands, Kohli went across his off-stump, sat down on one knee, and picked it on the full, flat and over the fine-leg area.

“It (scoop over fine leg) was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it,” Kohli said when asked about his ‘ridiculous’ shot during the post-match presentation.

While Kohli would have surely had a conversation with AB de Villiers over the same, Mr 360 responded on Twitter where he approved his RCB teammates valiant effort.