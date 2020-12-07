AUS vs IND: Justin Langer equates Hardik Pandya to MS Dhoni in finishing games after Sydney T20I

Justin Langer compares Hardik Pandya to MS Dhoni after the second T20I on Sunday.

Pandya scored unbeaten 42 off 22 to take India over the finish line in Sydney.

Australia head coach Justin Langer was wonderstruck by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya‘s match-winning knock in the 2nd T20I against the hosts at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

The Aussie coach described the Sydney T20I as ‘an incredible spectacle’ and likened Pandya to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher.

Pandya shined with the willow in the second fixture, helping the visitors clinch the T20I series 2-0 with one game still left to be played. Chasing the 195-run target, the 27-year-old smashed 42 not out off 22 balls to take India over the finish line in the last over.

It was India’s 9th successive win in the shortest format as ‘Men in Blue’ continued their unbeaten run in T20I cricket.

“It was an incredible spectacle of a game. We know how dangerous he (Pandya) is. In the past we had MS Dhoni and the way he (Pandya) played today,” Langer said at the virtual post-match press conference as quoted by India Today.

“He has played really well all summer so, obviously it was a great innings in the end there,” he added.

India were too good for us: Langer

Langer admitted that the Virat Kohli and Co. were too good for his side. He observed that India had a slight advantage with a lot of experienced T20 players in their ranks.

“I thought the whole game was a very close one. Our fielding was absolutely incredible, it was electric to watch, but India, with their experienced T20 players were too good for us today,” added Langer.

The Western Australian opined that second T20I was a really exciting game. Despite losing the contest, Langer felt that his team batted well and he is proud of his players.

“I am proud of my players. It was a great spectacle, on a Sunday night India versus Australia, it got so close, it was a really exciting game. We batted really well, had enough runs and thought India would have to bat really well,” Langer added further.