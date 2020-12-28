AUS vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with his gesture towards Ravindra Jadeja after getting run out

Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal on Day 3 of the second Test at MCG was arguably the turning point for India.

Resuming the day on 277, India were bundled out for 326 in their first innings.

The third day of the ongoing second Test between Australia and India did not get the worst out of centurion Ajinkya Rahane. After getting run out for 112, his egging Ravindra Jadeja gesture to carry on before leaving the pitch impressed fans.

Failing to pick the wicket of Rahane on Day 2, Australia finally got the breakthrough on Monday morning. Jadeja, who was looking for a single to reach his fifty, responded to his partner’s call in the 99th over.

However, Marcus Labuschagne’s throw at the striker’s end went straight to wicketkeeper Tim Paine who did the rest, and the third umpire gave Rahane out.

But what happened next caught netizens’ attention as the first thing the Indian skipper did was tap Jadeja and tell him to carry on.

