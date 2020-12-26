AUS vs IND: Dean Jones’ wife and daughters pay tribute to Aussie great with a tear-jerking gesture at MCG

Dean Jones' daughters and wife paid tribute to Aussie legend at the Boxing Day Test.

Jones died due to a heart attack in September this year.

Aussie legend Dean Jones was paid rich tributes at his home ground in Melbourne by his wife Jane, daughters – Augusta and Phoebe – and Allan Border.

Jones’ family members and former Aussie captain Border participated in the farewell ceremony during the Tea break of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and India.

Border, Jane, Augusta and Phoebe walked in to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) centre from the stands, carrying Jones’ baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat. They then laid these items to rest on the stumps with Jones’ family kissing the baggy green.

Later, 12th men from both sides – James Pattinson (Australia) and KL Rahul (India) – collected the items and rested them on a seat near the boundary.

Here’s the video:

A wonderful tribute to an Aussie legend.

Rest easy, Deano 💙 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/X8aeQsYhRV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020

Jones passed away after collapsing at a hotel in Mumbai on September 24, 2020. He was a part of the commentary panel for the 13th season of the IPL and was preparing for the same when he took his last breath.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee was with 59-year-old Jones when the latter suffered a heart attack. Lee tried to revive Jones, but could not.