AUS vs IND: How KL Rahul’s gesture floored debutant Cameron Green in 3rd ODI

Cameron Green revealed the wonderful gesture he received from KL Rahul.

Green made his international debut for Australia in the third ODI against India on December 2.

The latest member of the Australian cricket team, Cameron Green, has recently confessed that he was ‘staggered’ by the geniality showed by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the third One Day International (ODI) at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Green, who was playing his debut match, arrived at the crease in the 23rd over when hosts required 186 runs to win the contest. The Western Australian revealed he was nervous when he walked in to bat, but Rahul was kind enough and welcomed the youngster with some nice words.

“I was actually taken back with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps. He asked me whether I was nervous or not, and I just replied saying ‘Yeah, I was a little bit nervous’. He was like ‘Yeah, go well youngster’ type of thing. So I was actually a bit taken back,” said Green after the match as quoted by HT.

I’ll remember that forever: Green on the friendly reception

When it comes to the match, Green bowled four overs and conceded 27 runs without taking a single wicket. With the bat, Green contributed 21 runs off 27 balls with a four and six before India spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him in the 31st over.

The 21-year-old Aussie all-rounder was of the opinion that he would receive a bit of an antagonistic reception, but he was surprised by Rahul’s gesture. Green said that he’ll always remember such experience.

“I thought it would have been pretty opposite because (while bowling), I think Virat was trying to be pretty loud at the time. Finchy tried to get under his skin with a couple of words. So yeah, I was a bit taken back with how nice that was. I’ll remember that forever,” added Green.