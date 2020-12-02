Twitter reactions: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and bowlers lead India to a 13-run victory over Australia

India beat Australia in 3rd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)

  • India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third ODI.

  • Hardik Pandya shined with the bat after he scored 92 runs off 76 balls.

India defeated hosts Australia by 13 runs in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to register their first victory in ongoing tour.


Chasing a challenging target of 303, Australia did not start well as debutant T Natarajan provided the first breakthrough to the visiting side. The left-armer picked up his maiden wicket by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (7).

Soon, Shardul Thakur also joined the party as he removed Australia’s highest run-scorer in the ODI leg, Steve Smith (7).


Aussie skipper Aaron Finch held his end and kept on scoring runs to ease off the pressure. But his team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. This made excessive pressure on Finch (75) and soon Ravindra Jadeja sent him back.

Although, Glenn Maxwell kept Australia in the game with his outstanding knock of 59 from 38 deliveries laced with three fours and four sixes. However, a brilliant delivery from Jasprit Bumrah ended Maxwell’s innings as well as the hopes of Aussie fans.

In the end, Australia were bundled out on 289, losing the contest by 13 runs.


Pandya, Jadeja drive India to 302/5

Earlier, India managed to reach 302/5 after some impressive knocks from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Jadeja. In fact, Pandya was the chief architect of India’s total as he smashed the maximum 92 runs from 76 deliveries with seven fours and one six. At the same time, Jadeja scored 66 off 50 balls with the help of five fours and three maximums.

Pandya and Jadeja achieved a milestone by scoring the highest sixth-wicket stand for India against Australia in ODIs. The pair went past the previous best of 123 runs between Sadgopan Ramesh and Robin Singh.

India’s highest partnership for the sixth wicket in ODIs


  • 160 – Ambati Rayudu-Stuart Binny vs Zimbabwe (Harare 2015)
  • 158 – Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni vs Zimbabwe (Harare 2005)
  • 150* – Hardik Pandya-Ravindra Jadeja vs Australia (Canberra 2020)

Kohli, on the other hand, contributed 63 from 78 deliveries. During the knock, Kohli also leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to score 12,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

