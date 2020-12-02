Twitter reactions: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and bowlers lead India to a 13-run victory over Australia

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third ODI.

Hardik Pandya shined with the bat after he scored 92 runs off 76 balls.

India defeated hosts Australia by 13 runs in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to register their first victory in ongoing tour.

Chasing a challenging target of 303, Australia did not start well as debutant T Natarajan provided the first breakthrough to the visiting side. The left-armer picked up his maiden wicket by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (7).

Soon, Shardul Thakur also joined the party as he removed Australia’s highest run-scorer in the ODI leg, Steve Smith (7).

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch held his end and kept on scoring runs to ease off the pressure. But his team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. This made excessive pressure on Finch (75) and soon Ravindra Jadeja sent him back.

Although, Glenn Maxwell kept Australia in the game with his outstanding knock of 59 from 38 deliveries laced with three fours and four sixes. However, a brilliant delivery from Jasprit Bumrah ended Maxwell’s innings as well as the hopes of Aussie fans.

In the end, Australia were bundled out on 289, losing the contest by 13 runs.

Pandya, Jadeja drive India to 302/5

Earlier, India managed to reach 302/5 after some impressive knocks from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Jadeja. In fact, Pandya was the chief architect of India’s total as he smashed the maximum 92 runs from 76 deliveries with seven fours and one six. At the same time, Jadeja scored 66 off 50 balls with the help of five fours and three maximums.

Pandya and Jadeja achieved a milestone by scoring the highest sixth-wicket stand for India against Australia in ODIs. The pair went past the previous best of 123 runs between Sadgopan Ramesh and Robin Singh.

India’s highest partnership for the sixth wicket in ODIs

160 – Ambati Rayudu-Stuart Binny vs Zimbabwe (Harare 2015)

158 – Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni vs Zimbabwe (Harare 2005)

150* – Hardik Pandya-Ravindra Jadeja vs Australia (Canberra 2020)

Kohli, on the other hand, contributed 63 from 78 deliveries. During the knock, Kohli also leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to score 12,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Don’t tweet when ur wifi is reliant on airplane connection. When it was abbot and agar I heard super over 🤦🏾‍♂️ but the game was over ! @MdShami11 @mayankcricket @klrahul11 team win — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) December 2, 2020



LLLLLW After five consecutive losses, India finally clinch an ODI win.

Australia manage just 25 runs off their last 33 balls, losing four wickets.#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/sboYV7jPya — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 2, 2020

Great to see @Natarajan_91 debut and pick up his first wicket. Another prodigy from Tamil Nadu. Big scalp to. #AUSvIND #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 2, 2020

Always pleasing to see a young pacer doing well in his debut match. More so if he is a left-armer like Natarajan. Well played India and great debut for yorker specialist! — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 2, 2020

India take the win in the final ODI by 13 runs. Australia take the series 2-1 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/t8l9tvMtp7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

3/51 for Shardul Thakur. He took vital wickets in the game once. Does go for runs at times but finds a way to keep your side in the game. Hope he can only go from strength to strength. Go well, @imShard! 💪 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 2, 2020

Without question @imVkohli is the best ever ODI Batter I have seen … #NoBrainer #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2020

Star of the bowling unit – Bumrah. Defending 303 runs – took the wicket of Maxwell and made the game easier for India – 35 dot balls in 9.3 overs – One of the best bowler in the generation. pic.twitter.com/W8qFDvvmcH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2020

India beat Australia by 1️⃣3️⃣ runs! They have grabbed their first points in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup Super League table 📈 👏 #AUSvIND 👉 https://t.co/UpvjQhWPfW pic.twitter.com/uAhUt8fL5k — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

This is first time Australia men have lost an international match in their capital city. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 2, 2020

That's a wrap! India beat Australia by 13 runs to conclude the ODI series 😍🔥 An excellent all-round display from the boys! 👏👏 📷 @BCCI#AUSvIND #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/nh57DLDQWU — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 2, 2020

Player of the Series is Steve Smith for his 216 runs at a strike rate of 149 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZUgRvSziYF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020