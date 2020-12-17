AUS vs IND: Kapil Dev predicts the result of Adelaide Test

Kapil Dev has predicted the outcome of Adelaide Test.

It's the first Day-Night Test between Australia and India.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is currently in progress at the Adelaide Oval. India after winning the toss have elected to bat first. Fans from both the teams are expecting a cracker of a game.

It is also the first Pink-Ball Test between Australia and India. The home team would be looking forward to seal the trophy this time, while the visitors would be eyeing to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the record third time in a row.

Meanwhile, former India captain Kapil Dev has come up with his predictions concerning which side has an advantage in the ongoing Day-Night Test. The legendary all-rounder reckons that the hosts have a slight edge over the tourists in Adelaide.

Kapil said playing at home is always an advantage and that will work towards Australia. The Chandigarh-born pointed out the Tim Paine-led side understands the conditions better under floodlights as they have played quite a few Pink-Ball Tests.

“Definitely, Australia have the edge. They are playing in their backyard. If India were playing a pink-ball Test in India, I would say 80 per cent of our chances. But Australia have played so many (pink ball) Tests, and they understand the conditions better under the floodlights,” said Kapil as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Our bowlers should not get carried away seeing the bounce: Kapil

Kapil has also suggested the Indian seamers to bowl not to get carried away with the bouncy tracks in Australia and start bowling excessive short pitch bowling. The former India international articulated that Indian pacers should back their strengths and bowl accordingly.

“Our fast bowlers are not that used to bowling on Australian pitches. Sometimes they may get carried away when they see a little bit of bounce and start bowling short. It’s very important to understand their pace and back their strengths,” added the 61-year-old.

Kapil also believed that India seamers lack experience of bowling on the Australian soil as compare to the Aussies.

“We may have a very good pace bowling attack at this stage, but they (Australians) know the conditions better than our fast bowlers,” Kapil added further.