AUS vs IND: Michael Vaughan predicts Border-Gavaskar Trophy scoreline after MCG Test

Michael Vaughan reveals who will win Border-Gavaskar Trophy after MCG Test.

India outplayed Australia in Melbourne to level series 1-1.

After the embarrassing defeat in the Adelaide Test against Australia, Team India made a spectacular comeback in the ongoing 4-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. They recorded a comprehensive triumph over the hosts by 8 wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, debutants duo of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, all performed up to the desired expectation to help India register a stunning win.

Several cricket experts were of the opinion that India would get whitewashed in the Test series after the Adelaide defeat. The pundits believed that India, with Virat Kohli’s absence, will face trouble in the series remainder.

Former England skipper and well-known commentator Michael Vaughan also spoke in the same breath and reckoned that India could not make a comeback in the Test series. However, against all the odds, the Rahane and Co. completely dominated the Aussies in the MCG Test and registered a famous victory.

Vaughan reveals who will win Australia-India series

After the epic win, Vaughan praised the Indian team for producing a phenomenal show. However, he still believes that the home team will bounce back stronger in the upcoming fixtures clinch the series 3-1.

Vaughan credited the pitches of Australia for India’s success at MCG. The 46-year-old said England has a great chance of winning the Ashes 2021 if they get the same pitches as the Indian squad.

“If the pitches are similar for the Ashes as they have been for the Indian series it gives England a great chance… If Melbourne replaces Sydney for this series it also gives India a chance, but I still think the Aussies will bounce back and win 3-1,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

The next Test of the 4-match series starts from January 7. It will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).