Twitter Reactions: India makes an epic comeback against Australia to win the Boxing Day Test

India beat Australia by 8 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)

  • India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test.

  • Ajinkya Rahane received the Player of the Match award.

After losing the first Test in Adelaide, followed by Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s absence ahead of the Boxing Day Test, things were pretty difficult for India to bounce back in the 4-match Test series.


However, the Ajinkya Rahane and Co. held their nerves and did the impossible by handing an 8-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

The Day 4 began with Australia at 133/6, and the hosts added 67 more runs before being bundled out on 200.


In reply, India lost two wickets in the form of Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3). But Shubman Gill (35 not out) and Rahane (27 not out) made sure the visitors lose no more wickets. The duo took their side over the finish line.

With the victory at MCG, Rahane became the second Indian captain to win each of his first three Tests as captain after MS Dhoni.

Rahane as skipper:


  • Beat Australia by 8 wickets, Dharamsala 2016/17
  • Beat Afghanistan by innings & 262 runs, Bengaluru 2018
  • Beat Australia by 8 wickets, Melbourne 2020/21 *

Here is how Twitter reacted:




