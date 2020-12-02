AUS vs IND: Shardul Thakur gives Moises Henriques a starry send-off; video goes viral

Posted On
Shardul Thakur pumped up after removing Moises Henriques (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Shadul Thakur got pumped up after dismissing Moises Henriques in the third ODI.

  • India won the match by 13 runs and avoided a series whitewash.

Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan were among wickets after some terrific batting performance from Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli as India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia on Tuesday. While India avoided a series clean sweep, Australia won the ODI series 2-1.


After opting to bat first, India posted 302/5 on the board with Hardik (92 off 76) and Jadeja (66 off 50) adding an unbeaten 150-run partnership for the sixth wicket. In reply, Australia managed to put 289 runs in 49.3 overs.

Shardul was the highest wicket-taker as he returned with the figures of 3/51. Bumrah and Natarajan picked two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja claimed a scalp each.


Henriques got the starry send off from Shardul

Moises Henriques, who came out to bat after Steve Smith’s dismissal, was trying to add a long-partnership with well-settled Aaron Finch. The Indian captain showed his presence of mind and called Shardul to bowl the 23rd over.

The right-arm seamer bowled a cross-seamed short delivery that caught the batsman’s attention. Henriques tried to pull the ball over the mid-wicket fielder but was caught brilliantly by Shikhar Dhawan.

A jubilant Shardul and captain Kohli could not contain their excitement – as Shardul ‘starred’ hard at Henriques before sending him off in a turbulent fashion while Kohli jumped in joy.


Here’s the video:


For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.