AUS vs IND: Shardul Thakur gives Moises Henriques a starry send-off; video goes viral

Shadul Thakur got pumped up after dismissing Moises Henriques in the third ODI.

India won the match by 13 runs and avoided a series whitewash.

Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan were among wickets after some terrific batting performance from Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli as India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia on Tuesday. While India avoided a series clean sweep, Australia won the ODI series 2-1.

After opting to bat first, India posted 302/5 on the board with Hardik (92 off 76) and Jadeja (66 off 50) adding an unbeaten 150-run partnership for the sixth wicket. In reply, Australia managed to put 289 runs in 49.3 overs.

Shardul was the highest wicket-taker as he returned with the figures of 3/51. Bumrah and Natarajan picked two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja claimed a scalp each.

Henriques got the starry send off from Shardul

Moises Henriques, who came out to bat after Steve Smith’s dismissal, was trying to add a long-partnership with well-settled Aaron Finch. The Indian captain showed his presence of mind and called Shardul to bowl the 23rd over.

The right-arm seamer bowled a cross-seamed short delivery that caught the batsman’s attention. Henriques tried to pull the ball over the mid-wicket fielder but was caught brilliantly by Shikhar Dhawan.

A jubilant Shardul and captain Kohli could not contain their excitement – as Shardul ‘starred’ hard at Henriques before sending him off in a turbulent fashion while Kohli jumped in joy.

Here’s the video: