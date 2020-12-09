AUS vs IND: Video of a child crying during the Sydney T20I goes viral

Camera captured a child crying during Australia vs India T20 clash at the SCG.

The incident took place during the 15th over of the first innings.

COVID-19 pandemic has restricted public gatherings, and with social distancing being the need of the hour, cricketing events across the world have taken place with no or minimal spectators at the venue.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was played in UAE this year, saw empty stands as fans tuned in to catch the live action from their homes. However, during India’s ongoing tour of Australia, the crowd has returned to stadiums and are supporting their favourite teams in every match.

The coronavirus cases in Australia are declining day and day; therefore, the Aussie board has allowed spectators in limited numbers to go and watch the match at the stadium.

Meanwhile, a viral video clip has been doing the rounds of social media since Australia locked horns with India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. The Indian team supporters were seen having fun in the stands, except one kid.

During the 15th over of the first innings, the camera panned to the crowd cheering for their favourite teams. But a man had a kid in his lap, and the poor child couldn’t comprehend with all the noise around.

Cricket.com.au shared the GIF of the same along with the caption: “Cricket’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

Coming back to the match result, India won the second T20I in Sydney by six wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya made valuable contributions while chasing Australia’s 195-run target.