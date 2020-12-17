AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli “robbed” of an extra run during the Adelaide Test; Shane Warne lashes umpiring howler

Shane Warne lashed out an umpiring howler on Day of the Adelaide Test.

The third umpire can't overrule such a decision despite replays proving the call was wrong.

During Day 1 of the first pink-ball Test between Australia and India, Virat Kohli continued his love affair with Adelaide Oval and slammed his fourth fifty-plus score at the venue. With grit and resilience, the Indian skipper continued his sublime form in Adelaide and recorded the most number of Test runs at the ground (505), which is more than any other stadium.

Every time Kohli hit a half-century at Adelaide in Tests, he went on to convert it into a century. But, on Thursday he failed to convert it to three-figures as he was run-out for 74 after a horrible mix-up with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Meanwhile, Australian legend Shane Warne has lashed out a decision by umpire Bruce Oxenford after he “robbed” Kohli of an extra run in the second session of play.

Kohli was returning to add another run to his tally; however, it wasn’t awarded as the square-leg umpire gestured a short-run. It was a decision that left Warne fuming.

“Oh no, come on Bruce. Can India say we want to review that because that’s wrong? Bruce Oxenford has got that wrong,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said on-air for Fox Cricket.

“C’mon mate. It was that close. You should review that, robbed Virat and India. That’s not good enough.”

Since Oxenford was standing behind square on the leg-side rather than in the line of stumps, Warne suggested it was even more reason ‘not to gesture one short’.

“That is over the line. Clear as day. That is over the line, so what is he doing? Ridiculous,” he added.

“That’s the pettiness from an umpire that drives me crazy.”

After seeing a replay on the big screen, Kohli too gestured to umpire Oxenford about the incorrect call.

“The third umpire might be able to tell the on-field umpire that he got that decision wrong, however, there is no jurisdiction for the third umpire to get involved here and make the call himself. So if the on-field umpire gets it wrong (here) it stands,” former umpire Simon Taufel told 7Cricket.