AUS vs IND: Wasim Jaffer trolls Brad Hogg after latter criticises Team India’s top-order

Wasim Jaffer once again showed his funny avatar on Twitter.

Jaffer gave an epic response to Brad Hogg who criticised Indian top-order on Saturday.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is quite active on social media. More often than not, his tweets provide a daily dose of entertainment to fans. The Kings XI Punjab batting coach in the IPL is widely known for tickling fans’ funny bones with his side-splitting humour. His art of sharing memes and coming up with epic responses has impressed many users on Twitter.

On Saturday, Jaffer once again showed a glimpse of his comical avatar when he trolled former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

It all happened after Hogg pointed out that Indian top-order batsmen should leave more deliveries outside off-stump against the moving ball after watching their performance in the recently-concluded practice match between India A and Australia A.

“Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND” tweeted Hogg.

Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2020



Jaffer gives an epic reply to Hogg

Soon Jaffer responded to Hogg’s tweet in a funny way while reflecting that Australia doesn’t even know who their top-order batsmen are going to be in the 4-match series opener at the Adelaide Oval.

“Australia need to know who their top order is,” Jaffer wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Australia need to know who their top order is 😏 #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

The reason why Jaffer said that was because Australia’s regular opener David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury. Similarly, aspiring youngster Will Pucovski shall also miss the Adelaide Test as he suffered a concussion during the first warm-up game against India A.

Now, in the absence of Warner and Pucovski, Australia are expected to give the opportunity to Joe Burns, and Marcus Harris to open the innings.

Burns has so far played 21 Tests for Australia where he has amassed 1379 runs at an average of 38.3 with four hundreds and six half-centuries. Harris, on the other hand, has appeared in 9 Test matches, scoring just 385 runs at an average of 24 with two half-tons.