Wasim Jaffer shares a hilarious meme after Rohit Sharma clears the fitness test for remaining Australia tour

Wasim Jaffer shared a comical meme after Rohit Sharma got a green flag to travel to Australia.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2020.

Indian cricket fans received the good news on Friday when the availability of star opener Rohit Sharma for the upcoming 4-match Test series against Australia was finally confirmed.

Rohit, who sustained a hamstring injury during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against the Aussies.

But now, Rohit has passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Mumbaikar will leave for Australia on December 14, three days before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Adelaide.

As soon as the news hit social media, fans did not waste any time to express their happiness. Former India international Wasim Jaffer also joined the bandwagon and exhibited his feeling through a meme.

The cricketer-turned-coach has been quite active on the micro-blogging site, where he has been expressing his sentiments on cricketing matters in a side-splitting manner. This time around he tweeted a picture from actor Ranveer Singh’s superhit movie ‘Simmba’.

Here is the tweet:

Ajinkya Rahane to lead India in the absence of Virat Kohli

The 4-match Test series is starting on December 17 in Adelaide, and the first game will be a day-night affair.

Neither Australia nor India have so far lost the pink-ball contests. While Australia have beaten New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan in these matches, the Virat Kohli-led India won against Bangladesh in their only fixture.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the second match that will be a Boxing Day Test. The remaining two red-ball clashes will take place in Sydney and Brisbane from January 7 and 15, respectively.

Skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after the Adelaide Test to attend the birth of his first child. In the absence of Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

When it comes to Australia, their explosive opener David Warner will miss the first Test due to a groin injury that he suffered while fielding against India during the second ODI last month.