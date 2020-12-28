AUS vs IND – WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah castles Steve Smith behind his legs on Day 3 of 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah strangled Steve Smith down the leg-side to pick his wicket.

India took three wickets in the final session despite being a bowler short.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith for eight on Day 3 of the second Test match at MCG on Monday.

It was a freakish dismissal as Smith was castled behind his legs, leaving the Aussie camp shell-shocked.

Smith walked across in his stumps to a delivery which came back in sharply from the off stump. It hit his pads and then clipped the top of leg stump. Initially, Bumrah and Smith did not realise what had happened, but soon it was evident that the batsman was bowled round his legs.

Here’s the video:

Are the law of averages finally starting to catch-up to Steve Smith?! He fell for another single-digit score as he struggles for form in the Test arena…

He's only scored ten runs this series 👀 pic.twitter.com/tYWIIWgPcj — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 28, 2020

Despite Umesh Yadav walking off the field after sustaining a calf-in, Indian bowlers ensured Australia remained on the backfoot in their second innings.

After Smith’s departure, Matthew Wade (40) added 27 runs for the fourth wicket with Travis Head (17) before they were sent back in quick succession.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine was dismissed for just one run by Ravindra Jadeja.

At stumps, Australia were left reeling on 133/6 with India eyeing a series-levelling win in the Boxing Day Test.