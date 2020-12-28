AUS vs IND: WATCH – Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade engage in hilarious banter in MCG Test

Wade and Pant get involved in a funny banter on Day 3 of the second Test.

Australia made 133/6 with a lead of 2 runs at stumps.

Australia Test opener Matthew Wade and India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got involved in an entertaining verbal battle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pant kept the pressure on Wade as he was heard chirping from behind the stumps to frustrate Wade. The Aussie also didn’t hesitate to reply to Pant as the duo got indulged in a banter.

During the 16th over, Wade was caught making fun of Pant’s weight as he said, “You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?”

However, this didn’t stop Pant from giggling and encouraging his teammates with his trademark chatting behind the wickets. It seemed to have annoyed Wade by the 24th over as he pointed out Pant to watch himself on the big screen because the Indian keeper looks funny.

“Are you looking at yourself on the big screen? You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen,” Wade said to Pant.

Here is the video:

On the final ball before Tea, Wade and Pant came face-to-face. After which, the Aussie said that he wonders why Pant tries to laugh all the time.

“He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much; he’s just always laughing at you. I don’t know what’s so funny; it must be my batting.” Wade told Fox Cricket.

Meanwhile, Australia have managed to go across the lead of 131 at the loss of six wickets. Wade with 40 off 137 balls was the highest scorer for the hosts in their second innings on Day 3.