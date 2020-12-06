AUS vs IND: WATCH – Matthew Wade’s comical run-out after Virat Kohli drops a sitter in 2nd T20I

Matthew Wade gets out in comical fashion in 2nd T20I against India.

India lead the 3-match series 2-0 after the win in Sydney on Sunday.

In an unusual form of dismissal, Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade got run-out after Virat Kohli dropped his catch in the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

After losing control over the catch, Kohli quickly redeemed himself by running out Wade. It all happened on the final delivery of the eighth over, bowled by Washington Sundar.

Wade tried to flick the ball towards the leg-side but got a leading edge that went straight to Kohli at the cover. However, the India captain dropped a sitter, but soon he recovered and threw the ball to KL Rahul, who whipped the bails off in a flash.

Cricket Australia posted a video of the comical dismissal and captioned it as ‘calamity’.

Here is the video:

India seal T20I series

Put to bat first, Australia posted a massive 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Wade, who was the stand-in skipper in place of Aaron Finch, smashed 58 runs off just 32 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six.

Apart from Wade, Steve Smith made a valuable contribution of 46 runs from 38 balls. For the visitors, T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up two wickets for 20 runs in his quota of four-overs.

In reply, India chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks to some outstanding knocks by Shikhar Dhawan (52), Kohli (40) and Hardik Pandya (42 not out). Rahul also contributed with crucial 30 runs off 22 deliveries.

Mitchell Swepson was the least expensive bowler for the Aussies. He conceded 25 runs in 4 overs while picking up a vital wicket of Sanju Samson (15).

With the victory, India sealed the T20I series 2-0, with one game to go. The last fixture of the three-match series will take place at the same venue on Tuesday (December 08).