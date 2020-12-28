AUS vs IND: WATCH – Nathan Lyon’s ball turns outrageously at MCG

Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets for 72 in the first innings.

India finished on 326, providing the lead of 131 to hosts.

Australian bowlers had to face many struggles on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashed a tremendous century, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with a crucial 40-run knock to put India in the driver’s seat with a lead of 82 runs.

The Australians were ahead in the first two sessions when India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) in quick succession. However, Rahane then steadied the ship for the visitors with Hanuma Vihari, who scored 21 off 66 balls.

The duo added 52 runs for the fourth wicket before Nathan Lyon sent Vihari back to the pavilion. Lyon was getting some assistance from the pitch, and he did trouble the Indian batters with his spin before dismissing Vihari.

A glimpse of excessive turn was seen in the 41st over. It was the 5th ball of the over which Lyon pitched on off-side, but the ball turned sharply and almost clipped off Vihari’s pads towards the leg-side.

Cricket Australia shared the video of the same and captioned it as: “Get the protractor out for that one.”

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the second Test, the Indian innings ended soon as tailenders fell quickly after Rahane’s run out on 112. India managed to score 326 runs and took a comprehensive lead of 131.

Jadeja got to his 15th Test fifty before Mitchell Starc sent him back for 57.

For the hosts, Starc picked up three wickets for 78 in 26 overs, while Lyon also bagged three scalps for 72 in 27.1 overs. Apart from the duo, Pat Cummins earned two wickets and Josh Hazlewood picked up one.