AUS vs IND: WATCH – Pat Cummins cleans up Mayank Agarwal with peach of a delivery

Australia and India are facing each other in the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

Pat Cummins dismissed Mayank Agarwal with a brilliant inswinger.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India is currently taking place in Adelaide. India after winning the toss have elected to bat first. However, the decision did not go in their favour as Mitchell Starc dismissed opener, Prithvi Shaw (0), on the second ball of the match.

After Shaw’s dismissal, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara kept a cool head, thwarted the quality spells bowled by Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

In fact, Agarwal was looking set to shift the gears, but his innings got wrapped up when Pat Cummins bowled ‘peach of a delivery’ to dismiss the batsman.

It all happened on the first ball of the 19th over. Cummins went a little wide of the crease and bowled an inswinging delivery at 141 kmph. Agarwal looked to defend the ball, but the red-leather pierced the bat-pad gate and smacked the middle-stump.

Here is the video:

Patty with a peach! Through the gate of Agarwal with a wonderful delivery! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZQjeHEHyuI

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

Cameron Green is making his Test debut

For the Adelaide Test, Australian captain Tim Paine revealed the team at the toss. It was expected that aspiring all-rounder Cameron Green will make his debut and Paine disclosed the same during the toss.

“Green comes in obviously. Joe Burns holds his place. Matthew Wade will open. The message has been to keep things as simple as we can. We know what’s expected, so just have to come out here and execute our plans. Happy to be bowling actually. Would’ve liked to bat first, but the first session always has something in the wicket,” said Paine during the toss.

So far in the ongoing game, the first session has been completed, India have posted 41 runs on the scoreboard after the loss of two wickets. Pujara and Virat Kohli are in the middle at scores of 17 and 5, respectively. Debutant Green bowled two overs in the first session and conceded five runs.