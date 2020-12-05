AUS vs IND – WATCH: Sanju Samson grabs a phenomenal catch to remove Steve Smith in 1st T20I

Sanju Samson exhibited top-class fielding in the first T20I against Australia.

India defeated Australia by 11 runs in the contest on Friday.

In the first T20I of the three-match series, India defeated Australia by 11 runs at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday (December 4).

Australia had a very good start to their chase of 162 runs as they managed to post 53 runs on the scoreboard in the first six overs.

It looked like that the hosts would easily chase down the target, but Yuzvendra Chahal, who came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, completely changed the game by picking up three wickets.

Yuzi took the prized scalps of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, inform Steve Smith and wicket-keeper Matthew Wade. The wicket of Smith was a bit extraordinary as Sanju Samson assisted Yuzvendra by taking an unbelievable catch.

It all happened in the 10th over when Smith connected a slog sweep towards the deep mid-wicket region but didn’t timed it too well. Samson came running towards the ball and dived forward to pull-off a stunner.

He was feeling a little dizzy: Samson on Jadeja

While speaking with media persons at a press conference following India’s 11-run victory, Samson revealed what exactly happened with Jadeja who was hit on the helmet during India’s innings. The Kerela cricketer opined that Jaddu is now under observation of the team’s doctor.

“He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc), and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. [Jadeja] said that he was feeling a little dizzy,” said Samson.

“He is under observation as per team doctor’s (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice. I don’t know how Jaddu bhai is feeling as the physio is taking care of that,” he added.