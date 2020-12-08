AUS vs IND – WATCH: Sanju Samson’s jaw-dropping effort to stop a six hit by Glenn Maxwell

Sanju Samson showed tremendous fielding effort in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

Australia posted 186/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The third T20 International (T20I) between Australia and India is currently taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Just like the second fixture, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field first in the final T20I.

In the game, India yet again showcased some sloppy efforts in the outfield. The visitors dropped catches and did some misfiled as well.

While Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal looked below average, Sanju Samson produced a magnificent effort which grabbed maximum eyeballs.

It all happened in the 14th over of the first innings bowled by Shardul Thakur. The right-armer delivered a length ball, and Glenn Maxwell launched it into the night sky.

For a moment, it looked like the white leather would easily sail over the boundary but Samson threw himself over the ropes, took the catch and then pulled it back to save four runs for his team.

Here is the video:

🏏 Just how good an athlete is Sanju Samson! 👌 pic.twitter.com/YBJ7qO8RoL — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) December 8, 2020



Wade, Maxwell guide Australia to 186/5

When it comes to the Australian innings, they had a poor good start as spinner Washington Sundar removed Aussie skipper Aaron Finch for a duck.

Sundar did not just stop there as he broke the 65-run partnership between Matthew Wade and Steve Smith for the second wicket, by sending Smith back to the dugout in the 10th over.

Wade now formed a crucial stand with Maxwell. The duo stitched 90 runs for the third wicket and completely dominated Indian bowling attack.

The Australian wicket-keeper scored his second successive half-century in the series, while Maxwell continued his destructive mode.

Wade smashed 80 off 53 balls with the help of nine boundaries including two sixes. Maxwell, on the other hand, slammed a quickfire 36-ball 54 to take the Aussies to 186/5 in their allotted 20 overs.