AUS vs IND: WATCH – Steve Smith gets hit on the box during the Sydney T20I

Steve Smith was hit on the soft area during the second T20I against India.

Smith scored 46 off 38 deliveries in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia’s top-order batsman, Steve Smith, scored a 38-ball 46 with the help of three fours and two sixes in the second T20I against India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. The former Aussie skipper was going strong before he was outfoxed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over.

During his stay in the middle, Smith caught himself in a funny situation when he got hit on the soft area. It all happened in the seventh over bowled by Deepak Chahar. The Indian seamer bowled a slower delivery which Smith didn’t read well and committed to play a shot early.

The New South Wales batsman missed the ball, and the white leather hit him on the box, leaving Smith in an awkward position. Chahar appealed for leg before wicket and the decision went upstairs.

The ball-tracker suggested that the impact of ball was not a problem, but due to extra bounce it was missing the stumps.

Here is the video:

India register their 9th consecutive win in T20Is

Smith played a handy knock for Australia and guided his side to a massive total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade, earlier, set up the foundation with his brilliant 58 off just 32 balls.

In reply, India chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks to the half-century of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan (52) and heroics of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the later stages of the game. Pandya smacked 42 from 22 deliveries with two sixes in the final over to take India over the finish line.

With the victory, India set up their new record of most consecutive wins in the shortest format. The Virat Kohli and Co. registered their ninth successive triumph in T20Is after defeating Australia at the SCG.

Most consecutive wins in T20Is