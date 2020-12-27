AUS vs IND – WATCH: Tim Paine plucks a one-handed screamer to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Tim Paine produced excellent fielding effort on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

Paine also became the fastest wicket-keeper to record 150 dismissals in red-ball cricket.

Minutes after dropping a regulation catch of Shubman Gill, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with a breathtaking effort behind the stumps to dismiss India’s batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pujara was playing in his own unique zone, negotiating Australia’s pace attack with 17 off 70 deliveries. However, Pat Cummins, who bowled a lengthy spell of nine overs in a row, managed to found the outside edge of Pujara’s bat.

It all happened in the 24th over when Cummins bowled an angled delivery which came in but straightened after pitching. This made Pujara stuck on the crease. The ball carried a thin edge and travelled towards first slip. Paine saw the opportunity as he dived on his right and plucked an absolute blinder.

Former Aussie international Shane Warne, who was on-air at that moment, termed the catch as a screamer.

“Screamer, it wouldn’t have carried to the slips. Excellent catch from the wicket-keeper” shouted Warne in full excitement.

Here is the video:

Tim Paine that is a 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥 😱😱😱 Catches don't get much better than this! pic.twitter.com/ac33AuPuvY — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 27, 2020



Paine becomes the fastest wicket-keeper to record 150 dismissals in Tests

During the match, when Paine grabbed another catch of Rishabh Pant, he registered his name in the record books. Paine became the fastest wicket-keeper to record 150 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

The Aussie skipper took just 33 innings to reach the milestone. He went past South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who had achieved the feat in his 34th innings.

Fastest to achieve 150 dismissals in Test cricket: