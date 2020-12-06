AUS vs IND – WATCH: Virat Kohli does an AB de Villiers off Andrew Tye

Virat Kohli's "ridiculous" shot had AB de Villiers written all over it.

The Indian skipper reacted after playing one of AB de Villiers' trademark shots.

Virat Kohli-led India created history as they registered yet another T20I series win, this time against hosts Australia.

Chasing a stiff target of 195, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Kohli and Hardik Pandya chipped in with valuable contributions to take India over the finish line.

After lagging in the requited rate for a bit, it was Kohli who stepped up to keep the game in India’s control with a few crisp shots, before getting out for 40 (24). But, it was one shot of his that grabbed the eyeballs.

It was during the 15th over bowled by Andre Tye when Kohli just moved across to make a room for himself and scooped the ball for a maximum over square leg. The shot reminded the fans of Proteas star and Kohli’s RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Here’s the video:

Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers? 🤯

Ridiculous shot from the Indian skipper! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6g8xY8ihIj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2020

‘I will send AB a text tonight’: Kohli

During the post-match interview, Kohli was asked how he felt after playing one of ABD’s trademark shots to which he replied: “It (scoop over fine leg) was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it.”

The Indian skipper also applauded his team for their fighting spirit.

“We played really well as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that two of our established players are not playing and to win like this, makes me very proud of this team. Everyone has played 14 games recently (in the IPL) and they know their plans. Natarajan was outstanding and Shardul was good today. Hardik finishing off the game and Shikhar getting that fifty, it’s a whole team effort. The reason for him (Hardik) to come into our team in 2016 was pure ability, he now realizes that this is the time to establish in that (finishing) role and play match-winning knocks for us,” he added.