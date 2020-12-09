AUS vs IND: WATCH – Virat Kohli’s interesting reaction after cameraman spots his doppelganger during 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli's lookalike spotted during the third T20I between India and Australia.

India suffered a 12-run loss in the contest.

On Tuesday, Australia defeated India in the third T20I by 12 runs to avoid the whitewash. The home team made 186/5 in the first innings, thanks to brilliant knocks by Matthew Wade, who scored a sublime 80 off 53 balls and Glenn Maxwell, who notched up 54 from 36 deliveries.

Chasing the challenging target of 187, the touring side could only manage to reach 174/7, thereby losing the game by 12 runs. Virat Kohli was the major highlight for the visitors as he scored a tremendous 85 off 61 balls.

Speaking about Kohli, during the match, one interesting incident took place when the Australian media spotted a Kohli lookalike at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The doppelganger became the talk of the town, and his picture went viral on the internet. After catching the mirror image of Kohli, the camera panned towards the Indian captain to check his reaction.

Kohli did take cognizance of the incident when the visuals of his lookalike were displayed on the big screen at the SCG. The 32-year-old was quite stunned as he gave the doppelganger a decent stare during the entire episode.

Here is the reaction of Kohli:

Crowd gives us motivation: Kohli

Kohli, who will be returning home after the first Test against Australia for the birth of his first child, acknowledged the presence of the crowd during the limited over matches against Australia. He admitted that the company of fans in the stands brings the motivation factor.

“We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high. I feel the crowd was a factor as well; it’s always giving you a dimension of motivation. Our crowd pulls us through sometimes, and Australia’s too, and we as players feed off the crowd’s energy,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

The Indian leader also spoke about the upcoming 4-match Test series, starting from December 17 in Adelaide. Kohli opined that the current Indian side is stronger as compared to the previous unit in the 2018-19 tour.

Kohli observed that in order to get the better of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they need to bring the same competitive attitude in the longest format as they had shown in the white-ball fixtures.

“We need to take the same competitive attitude into the Tests, and having played here a few times; we can score runs as well. Once it’s time to capitalize and score, we need to do that session by session. I’m sure the current side is stronger than last time (Test matches), and I’ll see if I can play the tour match,” added Kohli.