Australia vs India 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview – Head to head, Predicted Playing XIs and Pitch Report

India will take on hosts Australia in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

Buoyant India looking forward to seal the series.

The win in the first T20I was India’s second straight triumph on the ongoing tour of Australia, having beaten the hosts in the third and last ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The action will now take place in Sydney with the second and third T20I slated to take place at the SCG. The Virat Kohli-led India are looking forward to seal the T20I series, having lost the ODI leg 2-1. However, the Men in Blue will be without the services of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out for the remaining two T20Is due to concussion.

Australia, on the hand, will be seething after losing the series opener on Friday. They had dominated for most parts of the match, but let their advantage slip at crucial junctures. Captain Aaron Finch’s injury could allow Matthew Wade to keep his place though one could expect Alex Carey to make a return into the playing XI, considering he’s not been named in Australia A squad for warmup game against India A.

Pitch and Weather report

The pitch on offer proved to be a belter during the first two ODIs, and it is expected to favour the batsmen once again. There is no rain threat in Sydney, and therefore, fans can expect full 40 overs of a high-octane encounter on Sunday night.

Head to head record

Matches played: 22 | India won: 12 | Australia won: 8 | Abandoned: 1 | No result: 1

Predicted XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c)/Alex Carey (wk), D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.