AUS vs IND: BCCI names Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement for remaining T20Is; here is India’s revised squad

Concussion rules Ravindra Jadeja out of the remaining T20I series against Australia.

Jadeja copped a blow on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings during the first T20I.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had been replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the first T20I against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra, has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in Sydney, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team,” the board said in a statement. “Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series.”

Jadeja played a crucial knock of unbeaten 44 to guide India to a competitive total of 161 for seven in their stipulated overs.

The Men in Blue managed to defend the target thanks to Jadeja’s concussion-sub Chahal, who returned with figures of 3/25 from his quota of four overs.

Debutant T Natarajan also picked up three wickets to help India take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shardul Thakur added to India squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India’s T20I squad.

In the absence of Jadeja, Chahal and Washington Sundar are the only two spin-bowling options for India in the remaining two T20Is. Without Jadeja’s power, India’s lower-middle order also becomes lighter, with Sundar likely to bat at No.7.

As for Thakur, he enters the T20I squad with an encouraging form, having taken 3 for 51 in the third and final ODI, which India won by 13 runs in Canberra.

India’s revised T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vc, wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.