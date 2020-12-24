Australia vs India 2nd Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing XI and Head to Head record

The second Test between Australia and India starts from December 26 in Melbourne.

India will look to bounce back after facing the embarrassing loss in Adelaide.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is ready to host the second Test between Australia and India, starting from Saturday (December 26).

After a spectacular win in Adelaide, the Aussies will enter the Boxing Day Test with supreme confidence.

The Indians, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back after their horror show, especially in the second innings of the first Test.

Pitch report:

Batsmen would find it tough in the initial phase, but things shall get better as the game progresses. The spinners will have their role in the match, while the pacers can’t be ruled out of the equation. The track is expected to stay flat with some movement available for seamers.

Head to head record:

Matches played: 99 | Australia: 43 | India: 28 | Draw: 27 | Tied: 1

Playing Combination:

Australia

Australia head coach Justin Langer has already revealed the playing XI for the second Test. He said that the hosts are planning to field the same team that defeated the tourists in Adelaide.

AUS XI: Tim Paine (c, wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

India

The visiting side are expected to make quite a few changes in the second Test. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami won’t be available for the rest of the series and India might replace them with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, respectively.

Shubman Gill might also make his Test debut, while Ravindra Jadeja could replace Hanuma Vihari for the second Test.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha did not have a good outing in the previous Test. He might get replaced with Rishabh Pant, who scored a fantastic century in the second warm-up game against Australia A.

IND XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.