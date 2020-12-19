Twitter reactions: Australia stuns India to seal the first Pink-Ball Test

Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in Adelaide on Saturday.

It was the first-ever Pink-Ball Test between the two sides.

India suffered a brutal loss in Adelaide after Australia finished the match on Day 3 to register a victory in the first-ever Pink-Ball Test between the two sides.

Team India after taking the lead of 62 runs at stumps on Day 2 were expected to dominate the first Test, but Australian pacers completely changed the course of the match in the morning session on the third day.

The hosts managed to bundle out the visitors for 36 runs thanks to remarkable bowling performances from pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Hazlewood removed Mayank Agarwal (9), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Hanuma Vihari (8), Wriddhiman Saha (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) to claim the five-wicket haul.

Cummins, on the other hand, sent back Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (4), Jasprit Bumrah (2) to the pavilion after dismissing Prithvi Shaw (4) on Friday night to bag four wickets.

Chasing the target of 90 was the cakewalk for the home team, and they got off to a dazzling start as Matthew Wade, and Joe Burns added 70 runs for the opening wicket.

Wade got run out for 33 while Ashwin removed Marnus Labuschagne (6) cheaply. However, Burns (51 not out) held his end and remained unbeaten alongside Steve Smith (1 not out) to hand Australia a comprehensive 8-wicket win.

