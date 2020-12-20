BBL 10: WATCH – Carlos Brathwaite pulls off unique celebration after taking Alex Carey’s wicket

Carlos Brathwaite (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Brathwaite entertained fans with his dancing celebration during the BBL 2020-21.

  • Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 38 runs in Match 11 of BBL 10.

In the 11th Match of ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite justified his introduction into the attack by removing Adelaide Strikers’ skipper Alex Carey on the very first ball of his over.


Bowling from round the wicket, Brathwaite brought the delivery into the left-handed Carey and broke the latter’s defence to hit the off-stump.

During the 178-run chase, captain Carey walked back to the dug-out for just 9. Brathwaite, on the other hand, registered bowling figures of 4/23.


Alex Carey’s dismissal:

Carlos Brathwaite’s unique celebration:

Put in to bat first, Sixers posted a competitive 177/5 on the board in their 20 overs, thanks to veteran all-rounder Daniel Christian’s 15-ball half-century.

In reply, the Strikers could manage to score only 139 runs at a loss of 7 wickets. For Sixers, along with Brathwaite, Ben Manenti and Steve O’Keefe also picked up two wickets apiece.


