BBL 2020-21: TV channels, live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match 1 of the BBL 2020-21.

The league stage will end on January 26, with the final scheduled for February 6.

The 10th season of Australia’s biggest T20 extravaganza – Big Bash League (BBL) – will bowl out on Thursday (December 10) as defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on the hosts Hobart Hurricanes in the opening fixture at the Bellerive Oval.

Eight teams – Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder – will be a part of BBL 2020-21. They will compete against each other twice in the league stage, which concludes on January 26.

The top five teams in the points table will then move into the playoffs, which consists of 5 matches commencing on January 29. The final is scheduled to be held on February 6.

The BBL TV channels for different countries along with the live streaming details has been given below: