BBL 2020-21: WATCH – D’Arcy Short takes a freakish catch to dismiss Tom Cooper

D'Arcy Short pulled off an outstanding catch to send back Tom Copper for seven.

Brisbane Heat survived a staggering middle-order collapse against Hobart Hurricanes to register a four-wicket win in the ongoing BBL at The Gabba on Sunday.

Chasing 149 to win, Heat’s opening pair of Max Bryant and Sam Heazlett added 73 runs inside six overs for the first wicket but soon lost their top 6 batsmen for 102 runs.

The collapse was inspired by Hurricanes all-rounder D’Arcy Short, who returned with figures of 3/18 from his four overs, including an outstanding caught and bowled effort.

After removing Heazlett and Daniel Lawrence in his first two firsts, Short picked up his third wicket in form of Tom Cooper, who smacked the ball back to the bowler with such a force that it left the umpire ducking for cover.

With his left hand, Short saved a boundary and managed to complete the catch leaving both the batsman and the umpire stunned.

After the collapse, Heat’s skipper Jimmy Peirson (16 off 15) and James Bazley (31 off 19) added an unbeaten 50-run stand for the seventh wicket and took their team over the finish line.

Earlier, Heat restricted Hurricanes on 148/7, thanks to their English all-rounder Lewis Gregory, who finished with figures of 3/22, including the big wicket of his countryman Dawid Malan.