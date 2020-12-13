BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Riley Meredith shows impressive footwork to run out Ryan Gibson in Hobart Hurricanes win

Riley Meredith showcased impressive fielding off his own bowling against Adelaide Strikers.

Hobart Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith pulled off an incredible run-out against Adelaide Strikers in Match 5 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 175 to win, Strikers lost four wickets for just 36 in just 6.2 overs. In the 9th over, Meredith bowled a full-length delivery to Matt Renshaw who tried to flick the ball on the leg side but failed to time it well.

The ball dropped just in front of the batsman, and he tried to steal a quick single. However, Meredith showed great presence of mind and charged towards the batting end to run out the non-striker, Ryan Gibson, by kicking the ball onto the stumps.

“Incredible! That moustache has super powers. Riley Meredith is doing it all out there! #BBL10,” the BBL’s official Twitter captioned their video post.

Incredible! That moustache has super powers. Riley Meredith is doing it all out there! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/I6ccaj2QQ7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020



Apart from showing impressive footwork, Meredith delivered a brilliant spell of fast bowling and returned with the figures of 2/30 in his four overs.

For Strikers, Daniel Worrall top-scored with 62 not out off 39 balls while tailender Danny Briggs smashed an unbeaten 18-ball 35. Despite creating a new BBL record for the 10-wicket partnership, the pair couldn’t help their team get over the finish line as the hosts won the contest by 11 runs.

Incredible striking from “The Weapon 180” Franky Worrall. Always been a crisp striker of the ball! #BBL10 @7Cricket @BBL pic.twitter.com/WQn6Fusi5D — Callum Ferguson (@calferguson12) December 13, 2020

Daniel Worrall had scored 55 runs in his T20 career before today #BBL10 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 13, 2020

Hurricanes opener D’Arcy Short was the top-scorer for his side with 72 runs off 48 balls and was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’.