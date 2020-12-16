BBL 10: WATCH – Jake Weatherald takes a stunner to send back Will Jacks for a duck

Jake Weatherald (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Petter Siddle, Jake Weatherald guided Sydney Strikers to their first win in BBL 10.

  • Weatherald grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Will Jacks.

Veteran pacer Peter Siddle shined with the ball as Adelaide Strikers registered their first victory in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 on Tuesday.


Siddle recorded his best BBL figures – 5/16 – before half-centuries from Jake Weatherald, and captain Alex Carey guided Strikers to a five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Bowling first, Strikers had a superb start as they got the breakthrough in the first over itself. Weatherald grabbed a stunning catch at cover point to send back right-handed opener Will Jacks for a duck.


Riding on Siddle’s fifer, Strikers bundled out Hurricanes for 146 in 19.3 overs. Ben McDermott and Colin Ingram top-scored for their side with both smashing 46 runs off 33 and 35 balls respectively.

Weatherald returned to pilot the run chase with an unbeaten 68, while Carey scored a 40-ball 55 after coming in to bat with Strikers in trouble at 9/2 after the first over.

Here’s the video:


“I probably enjoyed a bit more tonight with not having to worry about the captaincy. It helped my bowling as well. Nice night, great to contribute, hopefully I continue,” the ‘Player of the Match’ Siddle told the official broadcaster, Abbey Gelmi, in post-match interview.


