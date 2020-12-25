BCCI announce India’s playing for Boxing Day Test against Australia; Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha dropped

India have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their Test debuts against Australia.

The BCCI have announced India’s playing XI for the second Test against Australia, starting from December 26 at the MCG.

Ahead of the toss, Test debut caps will be handed over to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Gill will replace the out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw while Siraj has been picked in place of injured Mohammed Shami.

The cricket fans would also see swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in Melbourne as Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the team in the absence of Virat Kohli.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the playing XI and will give India five bowling options for the Boxing Day Test.

Mayank Agarwal will most have a new opening partner in Gill even as Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahane and Hanuma Vihari occupy the middle-order slots.

Jadeja is likely to bat ahead of Pant as the former has enjoyed Australia’s superlative tour so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only specialist spinner in India’s final XI while Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav are the three fast bowlers.

India are currently trailing Australia 1-0 in the four-match Test series after losing the first game by eight wickets.

India’s playing XI for the Boxing Day Test:

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.