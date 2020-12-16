BCCI announces India’s playing XI for first Test against Australia; Wriddhiman Saha gets nod over Rishabh Pant

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will be the openers in the first Test.

Wriddhiman Saha has been picked as the wicket-keeper.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced India’s playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, which begins on Thursday (December 17).

Two changes have been made in India XI which fielded against New Zealand in March, with Wriddhiman Saha taking the gloves off Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Ravindra Jadeja.

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who had a rough IPL and a couple of poor warm-up games in Australia, has retained his place in the XI ahead of in-form Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will bat at their usual positions of three, four and five respectively while Hanuma Vihari has been picked for the No. 6 slot.

The team management has gone with experience on the bowling front with the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

The first Test between the two sides will be a day-night affair. Captain Kohli will return home after the Adelaide Test on paternity leave and his deputy Rahane will take charge from the second game onwards.

Rohit Sharma would be joining the India squad for the final two Tests after completing his mandatory 14-days quarantine period in Sydney.

The last three Test matches will be played in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).

India’s playing XI for the first Test: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.