Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21: Andre Fletcher replaces Jonny Bairstow at Melbourne Stars

Jonny Bairstow withdraws his name from the upcoming BBL 2020.

Bairstow has been called up by the ECB for international duties.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 as he has been called up by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for international duties.

The 10th edition of the Australian T20 extravaganza begins on December 10, and the 31-year-old English cricketer was all set to make his debut for Melbourne Stars. However, Bairstow is now expected to be called up to England’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in January.

Melbourne Stars Head Coach David Hussey expressed his disappointment but also wished Bairstow ‘good luck’ for his international project.

“We’re naturally disappointed Jonny won’t be able to link up with us this season, but we wish him well on his recall and England’s winter tours,” said Hussey as quoted by SkySports.

Andre Fletcher to replace Bairstow in Stars

Stars have also announced the replacement of Bairstow in the form of another talented wicketkeeper-batsman Andre Fletcher.

The 33-year-old is currently in New Zealand with the West Indies squad. He will now join the Stars squad around January 26. The Caribbean cricketer talked about his upcoming association with Stars and hoped that he could bring his recent good form to BBL 10.

“I’m really looking forward to coming over to the Melbourne Stars and being part of what should be an exciting season ahead. Hopefully, I can bring my brand of batting and recent form to the Stars during the BBL,” said Fletcher as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Hussey, on the other hand, reckoned that the inclusion of Fletcher is a good deal for Stars as the wicketkeeper-batsman has lots of experience of the shortest format since he has been a part of World Cup-winning team. Hussey opined that Fletcher could be a real asset for his side.

“We’re glad Andre was in a position to join us, and he’ll bring plenty of power and entertainment at the top of the batting order. Andre is a former T20 World Cup winner with the West Indies so he knows what it takes to succeed in major tournaments and I’m confident he’ll be a great asset around our group,” added Hussey.