Candice Warner cracks an X-rated joke on her husband David’s groin injury

David Warner's wife Candice recently joked about her husband's groin injury.

David has been ruled out of the remaining limited-overs series against India.

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled him out of the remaining white-ball series against India and is also doubtful for the pink ball Test between the two sides.

His wife Candice, who is quite popular on social media, recently cracked a joke on a radio show, saying she had no role to play in David’s groin strain. Candice revealed that people have asked her what she had done to her husband, considering they met after a long gap following the Aussie cricketer’s return from the UAE and the subsequent quarantine period.

“We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior… and everyone’s like, ‘What have you done to him?’,” Candice said during her appearance on the radio show ‘Triple M’.

“I’m like, ‘It wasn’t me! It was not me’.”

“Sorry Australia,” she giggled.

David will have to prove his fitness in time for Australia’s upcoming Test series against India which starts on December 17. Head coach Justin Langer has said that he is unsure about the opener’s availability for the pink-ball Test.

“He’s strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it’s a very painful injury. It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the change-rooms. We’ve just arrived in Canberra, so we won’t see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney,” Langer told SEN’s Sportsday WA.

“I’m not holding my breath that he’ll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said, he’s the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it. We’ll see what happens, but he’s going to be a loss that’s for sure,” Langer added.

David struggled to walk after sustaining an injury in the Sydney ODI and was helped by his teammate Glenn Maxwell and physio David Beakley before limping off the rest of the field on his own.