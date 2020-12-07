‘Congratulations my love’: Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli-led India clinch T20I series in Australia

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win T20I series in all SENA countries on Sunday.

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account to share a congratulatory message for Kohli-led Team India.

On Sunday, India extended their unbeaten run in the T20Is as the Men in Blue clinched another series, this time against Australia.

Since December 2019, Virat Kohli and his men haven’t lost a single T20I game and are asserting their dominance in the shortest format.

With the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century and quickfire forties from Kohli and Hardik Pandya, India chased down the competitive 195-run target in the 2nd T20I against the Aussies.

King Kohli has now become the first Indian captain to win T20I series in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Under his leadership, India won the T20I series in South Africa and England in 2018. Earlier this year, Kohli brigade whitewashed the Black Caps (5-0) in New Zealand. Finally, the triumph in the ongoing three-match series in Australia has helped the Indian skipper to complete the quartet.

Anushka Sharma lauds India’s brilliant team effort

Captain Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a congratulatory post for her ‘love’ and Team India as soon as the tourists sealed a series win over Australia. Along with a picture from the winning moment, Anushka wrote: “Series win & brilliant team effort!! Men in blue. Congratulations my love.”

Well, India will be eyeing a clean sweep when they face Australia in the third and final T20I at SCG on Tuesday (December 8).