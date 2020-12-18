Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar named in Tamil Nadu’s probable list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Tamil Nadu picked probable list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Murali Vijay has been named in the list.

The prestigious domestic T20 tournament of India, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), is ready to get underway in 2021 from January 10 to 31. The whole competition will be played in a bio-secure bubble across six different states.

Ahead of the upcoming event, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Academy (TNCA) has announced a probable squad containing 26 members.

Out-of-favour India players Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar were named in a 26-strong probables list. Interestingly, the trio was last seen in the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Karthik will captain the Tamil Nadu team

Batsman K.B Arun Karthick, who returns to represent Tamil Nadu after a gap of seven years, has been included in the list along with medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier, who moved from Kerala ahead of the season.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, aspiring all-rounder Washington Sundar and left-arm pacer T Natarajan, are not in the list as they are currently in Australia.

Final squad to be picked on December 21

These selected players are supposed to play three practice matches on December 19, 20 and 21 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chairman of selectors S Vasudevan stated that the players were picked on the basis of their last year’s performance.

“We have chosen the players based on last year’s performance. It is a balanced one with a mix of experience and youth,” said Vasudevan as quoted by The Indian Express.

A TNCA official revealed that the final squad would be picked on December 21.

Here is Tamil Nadu probable list:

Dinesh Karthik (c), M Vijay, B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, K.B Arun Karthik, Akshay V Srinivasan, N Jagadeesan, M Abhinav, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, S Harish Kumar, K Vignesh, R Silambarasan, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, L Sathiyannaarayanan, M.E Yazh Arun Mozhi, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth.