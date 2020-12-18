S Sreesanth, Samju Sanju named in Kerala’s probable list for 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sreesanth is back to professional cricket after serving a seven-year ban.

The SMAT T20 Trophy is scheduled to begin on January 10.

The Kerala Cricket Association has named S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson in the 26-man probable squad for the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy, which will be played from January 10 to 31.

Sreesanth, who was part of the triumphant Indian squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, was earlier named in the KCA Tigers squad for the ongoing President’s Cup.

The 37-year-old pacer has returned to play professional cricket after serving a seven-year ban. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had banned him in August 2013 for his alleged involvement in the betting-spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Samson – who failed to perform in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia – will now be taking part in a preparatory camp for the SMAT Trophy at SD College Ground in Alappuzha from December 20 to 30.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the domestic season was delayed and, therefore, the upcoming T20 competition will mark the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Here’s the list of Kerala probables:

Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nideesh, Asif KM, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith, Arun M.