England appoint Jacques Kallis as batting consultant for their Test tour of Sri Lanka

Jacques Kallis appointed as England's batting consultant for Sri Lanka Tests.

The ECB has released the list of support staff appointments.

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis has been appointed as England’s batting consultant for their two-match Test series against the hosts Sri Lanka in January 2021.

Former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been named as fielding coach, while Jon Lewis (bowling coach), Carl Hopkinson (fielding coach) and James Foster (wicket-keeper consultant) complete the coaching team.

Here’s the list of coaches for England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka:

Head Coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood

Wicketkeeper Consultant: James Foster

Fielding Coach: Carl Hopkinson

Batting Consultant: Jacques Kallis

Bowling Coach: Jon Lewis

Spin Bowling Consultant: Jeetan Patel

Graham Thorpe, assistant to head coach Silverwood, will not travel to Sri Lanka but is expected to join the English squad for the marquee India tour that begins on February 4.

On the other hand, it is uncertain if Kallis’ appointment will extend to India Tests. The Proteas star boasts an impeccable batting record in Tests, averaging 55.62 with eight of his 45 centuries being scored in the sub-continent.

Last year, Kallis had worked as a batting consultant for South Africa in their 3-1 Test series loss to England but was not retained.