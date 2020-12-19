Former Australia pacer Brett Lee welcomes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia

Brett Lee requests Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia.

Lee said the Australians would be excited to accept the adorable couple.

Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series, is expecting his first child with wife Anushka in January, next year.

The 32-year-old will fly back to Mumbai after the first Test match between India and Australia, which ended in Adelaide on Saturday (December 19).

In an interview with Mid Day, Lee welcomed Virat and Anushka to have their baby in Australia. He said: “If you would like to, Mr Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia because we will accept you if you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!”.

Earlier this year, Anushka spoke about the ‘humbling’ experience of motherhood in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself, and wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control, then really what is?”

India suffers 8-wicket loss in Adelaide

Meanwhile, India have lost the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets after witnessing a batting collapse on Day 3 of the contest. The visiting side registered their lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

India only managed to reach 36/9 in their second innings in 21.2 overs with Mohammed Shami retiring hurt after facing a short ball by Pat Cummins.

Not a single Indian batsman was able to reach double figures as Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Cummins (10.2-4-21-4), demolished the tourists’ batting line-up.

Australia received the target of 90 runs to win the game. The duo of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns took hosts off to a stunning start and added 70 runs for the opening wicket.

Wade got run out for 33, and soon Ravichandran Ashwin removed Marnus Labuschagne (6) as well. However, Burns (51 not out) held his end firmly and remained unbeaten alongside Steve Smith (1 not out) to take Australia over the finish line.